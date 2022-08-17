Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $167.58. 7,394,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

