Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,764,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 183,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,028.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

