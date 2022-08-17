Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 3.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,813. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

