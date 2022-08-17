Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 1.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. 16,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,286. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

