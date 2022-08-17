Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 283.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 0.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after buying an additional 718,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.