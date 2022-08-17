Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,160 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. 363,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,205,512. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.