Jutta Rosenborg Buys 4,000 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Jutta Rosenborg acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.15) per share, with a total value of £99,800 ($120,589.66).

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of RIT Capital Partners stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($29.48). 136,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,431.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,474.11. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.84 ($26.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,787 ($33.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 456.04.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.62%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.