K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $131.00

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131.85 ($1.59), with a volume of 3127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.72).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £58.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

