Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $414,482.62 and $63.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00713464 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,496,346 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

