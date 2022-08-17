Karura Price Reaches $0.50 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $728,803.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karura has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013578 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
