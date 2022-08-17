Kava Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00008803 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $517.29 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00112633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00249496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.