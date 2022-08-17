Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 1,785 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

