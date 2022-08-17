Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

