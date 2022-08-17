Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 2,572 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

