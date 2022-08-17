Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 3,809 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

