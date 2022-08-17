Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 38,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 87,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.
