Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $39.87

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $38.13. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 177.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

