KeyCorp Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLBE. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.
Global-e Online Stock Up 24.4 %
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 355,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
