Keystone Financial Services Acquires 264 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.26. 483,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. The firm has a market cap of $471.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

