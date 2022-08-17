Keystone Financial Services Acquires 264 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.26. The stock had a trading volume of 483,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. The company has a market capitalization of $471.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $702,902. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

