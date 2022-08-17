Keystone Financial Services Acquires Shares of 5,542 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
LMBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,932. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
