Keystone Financial Services Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

