Keystone Financial Services Buys 2,009 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IYE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,348. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.