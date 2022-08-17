Keystone Financial Services Buys 3,820 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 158.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

DSI traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,767. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

