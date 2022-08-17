Keystone Financial Services Has $28.16 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ESGU stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. 5,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,722. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

