Keystone Financial Services Increases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ingredion by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

