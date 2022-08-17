Keystone Financial Services Purchases Shares of 5,542 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

