Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 32,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 294,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598,194. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

