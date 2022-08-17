Kineko Market Capitalization Achieves $25,403.15 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Kineko has a market capitalization of $25,403.15 and approximately $211.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013451 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
