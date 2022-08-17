Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 97,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 58,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.73 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

Featured Stories

