Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Lessened by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,924 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry makes up about 2.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Korn Ferry worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,791. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

