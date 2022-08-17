Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,380,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 23,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.