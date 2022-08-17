Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

