Kryptomon Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $70,571.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryptomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryptomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryptomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.