Kuai Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $382,580.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and $382,580.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

