Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,541.61

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $14,541.61 and approximately $404.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013700 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

