Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $510.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.93.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

