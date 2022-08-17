Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 411,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 2,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,070. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading

