Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0237

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $30,875.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

