Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $150.99. 2,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $191.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

