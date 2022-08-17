Lanceria (LANC) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Lanceria has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lanceria has a total market cap of $582,141.18 and $18,058.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013520 BTC.
About Lanceria
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.