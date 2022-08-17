Lanceria Reaches Market Capitalization of $575,103.86 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $575,103.86 and $10,994.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013586 BTC.
Lanceria Coin Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
