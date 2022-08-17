Lead Wallet One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,595.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $342,767.43 and $29,595.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
