Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) & Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Financial Survey

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.32%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.49%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 2,007.64 -$87.76 million ($0.65) -5.05 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($1.68) -7.23

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tyra Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -88,803.67% -93.58% -69.42% Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

