Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

About Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Li Auto by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 467,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Li Auto by 1,321.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 377,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

