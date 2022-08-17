Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. CLSA began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
