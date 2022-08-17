Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

About Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 3,783.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.