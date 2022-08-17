Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Li Auto updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
