Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.45. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,708,245 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $43,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

