Lifesci Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
