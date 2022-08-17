Lifesci Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

BELLUS Health Stock Down 5.5 %

BELLUS Health Company Profile

TSE:BLU opened at C$14.61 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.38.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

