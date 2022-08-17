Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.