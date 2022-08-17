Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.86 million.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.40.
NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
