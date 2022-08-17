Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. 33,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,587,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 184,064 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.