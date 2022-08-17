Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. 33,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,587,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LILM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.
Lilium Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.